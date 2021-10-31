Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZG opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

