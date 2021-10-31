Zero Utility Token Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $718,856.33 and approximately $742.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $742.04 or 0.01220201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00227047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

