Zano Trading Down 7.7% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $34.15 million and $228,158.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00005083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,751.23 or 1.00025695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00060424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.74 or 0.00516304 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00297381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00188137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,911,275 coins and its circulating supply is 10,881,775 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

