Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Buy

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.10 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

