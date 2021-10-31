Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to “Buy”

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $203.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $183.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

