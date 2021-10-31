Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Strong-Buy

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. Harley-Davidson's new operating model and organizational structure have improved effectiveness across all functions. The company's decision to evolve its original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) brand is set to bolster prospects. Popularity of Grand American Touring motorcycles and successful launches of Pan American and Sportster S. augurs well for the firm's top-line growth. Upbeat 2021 outlook also sparks confidence. Thus, the stock is viewed as a solid bet.”

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

HOG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

