Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to “Buy”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

