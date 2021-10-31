Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

