Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

