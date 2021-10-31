Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Hold

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

