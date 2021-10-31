Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to Sell

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Owlet alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20. Owlet has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Owlet stock. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 493,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Owlet makes up 0.6% of Amazon com Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amazon com Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Owlet as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.