Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock worth $2,430,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO remained flat at $$17.27 during trading on Friday. 445,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

