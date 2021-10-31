Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

