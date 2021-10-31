Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,002. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

