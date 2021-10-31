Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

