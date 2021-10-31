Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $6.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.11. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.70 to $25.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $357.22. 1,351,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.