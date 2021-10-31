Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

