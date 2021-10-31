Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.07 million and the highest is $284.48 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 224,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.53. Ferro has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

