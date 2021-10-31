Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock worth $114,355,343. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,573. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

