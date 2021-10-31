Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Shares of BIP opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

