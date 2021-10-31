Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

