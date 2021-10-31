Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.00 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report sales of $200.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.01 million and the lowest is $194.69 million. VSE posted sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

VSEC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 49,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. VSE has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VSE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

