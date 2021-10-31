Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,574. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.