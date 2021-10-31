Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce sales of $494.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.00 million and the lowest is $485.20 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 503,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in B&G Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

