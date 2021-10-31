Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post $457.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.93 million. Azul posted sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. 4,478,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,005. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 197.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

