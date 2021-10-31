Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

AVTR traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,652,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avantor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.