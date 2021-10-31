Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post $10.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.99 million and the highest is $10.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $36.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $39.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $111.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 147,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.