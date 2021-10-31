Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $34.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.26 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 213,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

