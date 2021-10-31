Zacks: Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 882,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,467. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. Trex has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

