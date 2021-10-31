Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $281.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radware by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

