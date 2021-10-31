Zacks: Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. Quidel posted earnings of $5.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 260,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

