Zacks: Analysts Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,033 shares of company stock worth $2,527,305. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 129,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,316. The company has a market cap of $827.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

