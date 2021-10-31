Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $52.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.65 million to $198.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $222.81 million, with estimates ranging from $221.07 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

