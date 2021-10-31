Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.16). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 264,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,878. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

