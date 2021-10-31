Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ARES stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $84.74. 639,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

