Zacks: Analysts Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

