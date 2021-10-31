Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $15.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.31 billion and the lowest is $15.10 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.28 billion to $56.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.04 billion to $62.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $114.67 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.