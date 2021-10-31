Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $655.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.00 million and the highest is $679.40 million. Transocean reported sales of $773.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

RIG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 23,661,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,406,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 301,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

