Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 1,139,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $371.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.