Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

National Vision stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.