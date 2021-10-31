Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. National Vision reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million.
National Vision stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.
In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
