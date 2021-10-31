Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.45. 499,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,903. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.78. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

