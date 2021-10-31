Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 935,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $65,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth $257,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE DAO remained flat at $$12.28 during trading on Friday. 247,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

