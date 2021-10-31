YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $335,877.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

