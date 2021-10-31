Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
AUY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
