Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

