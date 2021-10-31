XMON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,910.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. XMON has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $31,910.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,231.59 or 0.13533362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.37 or 1.00062343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.53 or 0.06938873 BTC.

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 87,218.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.49 or 0.00615686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.