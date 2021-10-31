XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $817,820.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $817,820.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,351,185,294 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

