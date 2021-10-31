Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

