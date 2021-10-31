Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Up 121.6% in October

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the September 30th total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

XENE opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

