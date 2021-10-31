X World Games Trading 45.2% Higher This Week (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, X World Games has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X World Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,500,000 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

X World Games Coin Trading

